JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure’s Feud: Everything We Know

The Feud Reignited

In November 2022, the Wall Street Journal asked Candace whether she thought GAC would feature same-sex couples as leads in their holiday movies. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” the Full House alum — who signed a deal to develop, produce and star in content for the network in April 2022 — replied.

JoJo shared her thoughts on the Kind Is the New Classy author’s comments via social media. “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” the “Kid in a Candy Store” singer wrote.