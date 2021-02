All About Acceptance

“I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore,” JoJo told fans last month. “There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s OK. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”