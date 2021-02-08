Love Lives

JoJo Siwa Introduces ‘Supportive’ Girlfriend Kylie While Celebrating 1-Month Anniversary: ‘Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

By
JoJo Siwa Introduces Girlfriend Kylie While Celebrating 1-Month Anniversary
 Courtesy of JoJo Siwa/Instagram
7
2 / 7
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Perfect Pair

The duo posed side-by-side in tie-dyed sweatshirts and masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Back to top