Candace Cameron Bure

Unbeknownst to Candace, JoJo’s feud with the Full House alum began at a Fuller House red carpet event when the DWTS runner-up was 11 years old. Eight years later, the performer called out Candace via a TikTok trend, naming her as the “rudest” star she’s ever met.

“It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” JoJo later revealed in a video, per Page Six. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

While Candace apologized to JoJo via an Instagram video, she ended the clip with a “lesson” for everyone: “No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” the No One Would Tell star said.