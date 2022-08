Nickelodeon

JoJo has been entangled in drama with the network — she starred on multiple Nickelodeon shows from 2016 to 2021 — since she first called out the brand out in September 2021. At the time, the J Team star alleged that Nickelodeon was blocking her from performing several of her songs on tour.

Several months later, in April 2022, JoJo once again put the network on blast, claiming that they didn’t invite her to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards.