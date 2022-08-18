Jonah Hill's Ups and Downs Through the Years

2007
Two years later, the California native became a leading man when he starred opposite Michael Cera and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in the raunchy teen comedy Superbad. "It's still this beautiful thing. It's so rad my nephews think it's awesome that I'm in Superbad. Adam Sandler told me I'm his daughter's favorite comedian because of Superbad," Hill told Vanity Fair in August 2022 about the film's lasting legacy. "When I hear my dad and his friends talk about college, I think that's how my kids are gonna hear me and Michael talk about making Superbad."