Jonah Hill's Ups and Downs Through the Years

2014

Hill earned his second best supporting actor Oscar nomination in 2014 for his performance in The Wolf of Wall Street. He later revealed that he took a massive pay cut to play the role of Donnie, Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio)’s right-hand man, just for the opportunity to work with director Martin Scorsese. “They gave me the lowest amount of money possible. That was their offer and I said, ‘I will sign the paper tonight. Fax ’em the papers tonight,'” he told Howard Stern in 2014. “I would have done anything in the world. I would do it again in a second. This isn’t about money. You should do things that you care about.”