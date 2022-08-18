Jonah Hill's Ups and Downs Through the Years

2021

After shirtless photos of him surfaced online, Hill opened up about learning to accept his body in a candid Instagram post. “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” he wrote in February 2021. “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase [sic] me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”