Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Jonah Hill’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Oscar Nominations, Mental Health Struggles and More

By
Jonah Hill's Ups and Downs Through the Years
 Manuel Romano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
14
14 / 14
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

2022

The Maniac alum announced that he would no longer take part in press tours to promote his films after realizing that the attention had a negative effect on his mental health. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” he wrote in an open letter, which was first published by Deadline in August 2022. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting [my projects], I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

Back to top