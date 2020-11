August 2020

In a video set to a calming instrumental tune, Scott celebrated their 1st anniversary by sharing a sweet clip filled with photos taken throughout their time together. “How time flies when you’re having the best time of your life,” he captioned the Instagram post. “Who would’ve known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice 🥰 .”

Deschanel responded to the loving tribute, writing, “You’re my favorite. 🥰 .”