January 2021

Scott celebrated Deschanel’s 41st birthday with a touching tribute. “Today is my favorite person’s birthday,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos on January 17. “You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can’t celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy.”

“Aw!!!! You’re the sweetest and I am the luckiest!” Deschanel commented on his post.