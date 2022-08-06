June 2022

After the pair connected on Carpool Karaoke, the HGTV star sent Deschanel a sweet text to continue their conversation. While he had sent the message while on a horseback riding trip in the Rocky Mountains, he did not have any cell service for four days. As a result, the Celebrity Dating Game host thought she had been ghosted.

“The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me,” Scott recalled to Bustle, in an interview published on June 29. “She was like, ‘Oh, this guy likes me.’ And we’ve literally talked every single day since. It’s been the best three years of my life.”