Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s Relationship Timeline

September 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact couples worldwide, the HGTV star was still feeling pretty lucky to be in quarantine with Deschanel. “I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef,” he told E! News in September 2020. “So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games. We even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun. … [She has] what I had been looking for in a person for years and years and years.”