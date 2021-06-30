Exclusive Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos By Emily Longeretta 34 mins ago Coleman-Rayner 5 5 / 5 Stepping Out This is the first time since 2013 that the actor has been publicly photographed. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News