4. Is Demi Lovato’s Rumored Boyfriend Jordan Sober?
In July 2022, Lutes reflected on his journey to sobriety after reaching a major milestone.
“Today marks 100 days sober and despite the covid i’ve never felt better mentally and emotionally,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.
Earlier that year, the musician opened up about his ups and downs with his mental health, writing via Instagram, “30 days sober… longest i’ve gone since high school. alcohol was my last remaining vice i used to deal w my anxiety and mental s–t. took me a minute to get here but doing my best to face s–t in a less harmful way these days.”
Lovato, for her part, has been candid about her own experience with sobriety.