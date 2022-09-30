Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ Timeline

January 2021

The athlete paid tribute to Woods after she supported him following the loss of his mother and other family members to COVID-19 and a car accident.

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” Towns wrote via Instagram Stories. “From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this Off-Season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down.”

He added: “My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don’t acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life. Men, treat your woman like a Queen so she can treat you like a King.”