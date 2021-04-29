Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar’s Relationship Timeline

August 2015

Josh was involved in a cheating scandal after information from the website Ashley Madison was leaked.

“I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust,” he said at the time. “The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, I was hiding my own personal failings. As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences. I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example. I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.”

Anna spoke on the situation herself during a December 2015 episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

“I knew that my only hope was to cling to my faith, because I knew that if I went with what I was feeling, then I would turn a mess into a disaster,” she said at the time. “I was praying to God to help me know how to respond to this. I didn’t know what to do … but I hoped that God would give the help and the wisdom that we needed to take the next step.”