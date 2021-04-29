Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar’s Relationship Timeline

May 2015

Josh was accused of molesting five girls (including his sisters Jill and Jessa) in May 2015. The incident took place in 2002 when he was 14 years old.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he said in a statement posted to his family’s official Facebook account. “I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

At the time of the scandal, the couple were expecting their fourth child.