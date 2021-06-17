Bump in the Road

Josh’s attorney filed a motion on June 17, asking for his trial to be pushed from its July 2021 start to February 2022, claiming it will take that long for their forensic expert to go through the devices that contain evidence pertaining to the case. The lawyer also claimed that Josh’s team did not receive some of the additional discovery files from prosecutors, including reports from outside investigators who are also involved in the case, which they will need time to review before going to court.

“Remarkably, the Government also recently disclosed — for the first time and only by way of a screenshot of an unidentified database — that two other Arkansas state law enforcement agencies allegedly participated in this investigation at least in a minimal capacity,” the attorney wrote in the court documents obtained by Us. “The search warrant applications make no reference to these agencies, the Special Agent’s testimony at the detention hearing made no mention of these agencies, and the remainder of the discovery does not reveal which agencies participated and what, if anything, these agencies did.”