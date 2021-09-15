Evidence Ruling

In September 2021, federal prosecutors filed a response to the defendant’s motion one month prior, in which Josh’s legal team asked a judge to suppress “photographs law enforcement took of Duggar’s hands and feet while requiring him to pose for the photographs in custody.” His attorneys are claiming that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators did not have a warrant, so they should not have been allowed to take those pictures.

However, the federal prosecutors on the case claimed in their September filing that there is no basis for a judge to dismiss the case against the TV personality or suppress any evidence, including photos of his hands taken during his arrest.

“While the defendant was being processed as he was taken into custody, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (‘HIS’) asked the defendant if he could photograph the defendant’s hands. The defendant expressly consented to having the photographs taken,” the filing states. “At no time during this process did the special agent or any other law enforcement officers involved in the processing of the defendant raise their voice at him, intimidate him, or verbally or physically threaten him. The photographs document a scar on the defendant’s hand, which is plainly visible. Law enforcement observed the same scar in images recovered from the defendant’s electronic devices seized pursuant to a search warrant in this case.”

A court hearing has been set for October 4, 2021, where both sides can discuss the various motions that Josh and his legal team filed to suppress evidence, including the pictures that investigators took at the time of his arrest.