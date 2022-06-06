Fighting Back

The former TV personality filed an appeal in Arkansas in June 2022, just two weeks after he was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for possessing and receiving child pornography. “Duggar respectfully provides notice of his intent to evaluate and pursue any and all meritorious arguments in his appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit,” the petition read.

The documents also confirmed that the father of seven is currently incarcerated at Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Despite being convicted of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography in December, the June appeal stated that Josh is down to one count of receiving child pornography, which is what he was sentenced for and is fighting.