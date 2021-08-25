Josh Duggar’s Lawyers Request to Dismiss Multiple Charges Ahead of Trial

Next Steps
Josh's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss two of the charges against him — including one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography — claiming in August 2021 court docs that prosecutors failed to preserve evidence that could potentially prove his innocence. Another motion requested to dismiss the indictment because two acting secretaries at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had not been officially appointed at the time of Josh's investigation.