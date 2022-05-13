Josh Duggar Successfully Delays Sentencing Date: Everything to Know

Michelle and Anna Duggar’s Pleas to the Judge

Josh’s mother and wife, along with other family members and friends, wrote detailed letters to the judge presiding over the case on May 11, 2022, begging him to not sentence Josh to the maximum 20 years — in part due to his financial and emotional contribution his household.

“Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others,” Michelle, who dotted her “i” with a heart, wrote in her letter, which was obtained by the Daily Mail. Anna called her husband “the kindest person I know.” She also claimed he is a “loving, supportive and caring father” to their kids and said that she and Josh are “happily married.”