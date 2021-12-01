The Trial Begins

On November 30, Josh reported to court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the start of his trial after the judge agreed to delay it by four months. His wife, Anna, accompanied him, and they walked into the building hand in hand alongside his legal team. One day earlier, Jim Bob testified on behalf of Josh at an evidentiary hearing about whether the prosecution could mention his past molestation scandal during the trial.

According to E! News, “longtime family friend” Bobye Holt claimed to the judge that Josh told her he “inappropriately touched the vagina of” a girl in March 2003 and had been “touching the breasts and vaginal areas” of three other girls “both over and under their clothes for years.”

During his testimony, Holt told the judge that Josh allegedly confessed to him because “he was courting her daughter and that their relationship would have to end as a result of his conduct.”

Holt also alleged that Josh “told her that he had digitally penetrated” one of the victims years after his initial confession in 2003.