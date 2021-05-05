May Hearing

Josh was granted a release on bond for May 6 following his May 5 virtual hearing. The judge, however, stated that he could not return home because there are “six minor children that live in your house.” His other release conditions include unlimited contact with his kids as long as his wife is present. The reality star cannot be around any other children, however, and will be monitored via GPS whenever he leaves the home confinement at pastor LaCount Reber and Maria Reber’s home, where he is staying. He can go to church, work, legal appointments and receive medical care.