Josh Duggar’s Lawsuits, Scandals and Controversies Over the Years

April 2021: Arrest

Josh was booked in April 2021 and placed on a federal hold at the Washington County jail in Arkansas, Us confirmed. He subsequently pleaded not guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography charges.

“I will also advise you that any proposed third-party custodian, it would need to be in a residence, where there are no minors in the home,” the judge said at the April 30 hearing. “So, you all would need to be looking for somebody that will ensure compliance with conditions of release and can ensure to the court that there are no minors in the home, or that would be visiting unsupervised.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas subsequently detailed the charges in a press release: “According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”