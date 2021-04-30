Josh Duggar’s Lawsuits, Scandals and Controversies Over the Years

August 2015: Ashley Madison Scandal

As the fallout from the child molestation allegations continued, Josh admitted he cheated on Anna after his Ashley Madison account was revealed in August 2015.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife,” he said in a statement at the time. “I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him. … I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.”

Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement of their own: “When we learned of this late last night our hearts were broken. As we continue to place our trust in God we ask for your prayers for Josh, Anna, our grandchildren, and our entire family.”

Josh subsequently sought treatment and the couple gave a relationship update in March 2016.

“Since the residential treatment program ended, we have been working with a professional marriage and family counselor to take important steps toward healing,” they wrote in a statement at the time. “As the future unfolds, we are taking one day at a time and we are grateful for your continued prayers for both of us and our sweet children.”