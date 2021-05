January 2016: Danica Dillon Lawsuit

Josh made headlines in late 2015 after a porn star named Danica Dillon alleged that he paid to have sex with her and subsequently “assaulted her to the point of causing her physical and emotional injuries.” Josh responded to the lawsuit in a legal filing of his own, denying that he slept with Dillon and claiming he never met her. She dismissed the lawsuit in January 2016.