Josh Duggar’s Lawsuits, Scandals and Controversies Over the Years

June 2015: Sisters Among Josh’s Molestation Victims

One month after the scandal broke, Jessa and Jill confirmed they were among their brother’s molestation victims. During an interview with Megyn Kelly in June 2015, Jim Bob recalled Josh confessing his actions and noted “safeguards” were subsequently put in place. Jill went on to explain the precautions taken: “Locks on the doors. … You know, everybody’s in bed. Girls in the girls’ room. Boys in the boys’ room — as a mother now I look back, and I think, you know, my parents did such an amazing job for me. Even when we went through the DHS investigation, they complimented my parents on what an amazing job they did through that process.”