Josh Duggar’s Lawsuits, Scandals and Controversies Over the Years

May 2015: Child Molestation Allegations Revealed, Fallout Begins

News broke in May 2015 that Josh had molested five girls between 2002 and 2003.

“I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions. I sought forgiveness from those I had wronged and asked Christ to forgive me and come into my life,” he said in a statement at the time. “In my life today, I am so very thankful for God’s grace, mercy and redemption.”

In addition to TLC canceling 19 Kids and Counting, the eldest Duggar sibling stepped down from his job at the Family Research Council.

“Today Josh Duggar made the decision to resign his position as a result of previously unknown information becoming public concerning events that occurred during his teenage years,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins told Us in a statement at the time. “Josh believes that the situation will make it difficult for him to be effective in his current work. We believe this is the best decision for Josh and his family at this time. We will be praying for everyone involved.”