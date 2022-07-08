What This Means For His Future Plans

Even if Anna and their seven children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella, and Madyson — remain loyal to Josh when he gets out of prison, it’s unlikely that his reputation will ever recover. “This is more than just a child pornography case because he actually sexually abused multiple young girls,” Rahmani said, seemingly referring to the Duggar family’s 2015 admission that Josh molested several of his sisters when they were children. “So, I don’t think any [TV] network is gonna touch him [again].”

With reporting by Diana Cooper