Top 5

Stories

Legal Trouble

Josh Duggar Serving 12 Years in Child Porn Case: Legal Expert Weighs In on His Sentence, Appeal Process and More

By
Josh Duggars Appeal Wont Overturn Child Porn Conviction Per Legal Expert
 Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast

What This Means For His Future Plans

Even if Anna and their seven children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella, and Madyson — remain loyal to Josh when he gets out of prison, it’s unlikely that his reputation will ever recover. “This is more than just a child pornography case because he actually sexually abused multiple young girls,” Rahmani said, seemingly referring to the Duggar family’s 2015 admission that Josh molested several of his sisters when they were children. “So, I don’t think any [TV] network is gonna touch him [again].”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Back to top