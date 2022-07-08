Will Anna Duggar Stick By Him?

Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, has stood by his side since their September 2008 wedding, despite his many scandals and controversies and remained loyal to the political activist throughout his trial and sentencing. “I would expect that to continue,” Rahmani said, although he noted that the public nature of the case could potentially affect Josh’s personal relationships going forward. “Everyone’s gonna know that [he] was convicted of a pretty heinous crime so, are they gonna remain loyal to him? Possibly.”