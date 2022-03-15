A Film Role Inspired Him to Lose Weight

Peck felt that he had to play the “fat, funny kid” for the rest of his career until he was cast in the 2004 film Mean Creek as a terroristic bully who gets invited on a boat trip by his victims in order to receive a dose of his own medicine. “My character, George Tooney, was heartbreaking, and it was the first time I ever got to play someone so painfully flawed, someone who couldn’t get out of their own way, someone so human,” he wrote. After earning critical acclaim for his performance, Peck decided to make a change in order to pursue more difficult roles. Through diet and exercise and a healthier relationship with food, Peck was able to lose 120 pounds over the course of a year and a half.