He Hid a Years-Long Drug Addiction From the Public

In the middle of his weight-loss journey, Peck was introduced to drugs for the first time and after doing cocaine with some friends, he felt a sense of relaxation and contentment. “Drugs lifted the pain of existence so well that I mistook being high for being alive,” he recalled. “I’d finally found a kind of medicine that night. It was a medicine I’d been searching for my entire life, a cure that allowed me to be me. Not the me that was worried about what you thought, it was the me I had always wanted to project.”

Soon, Peck began using drugs and drinking every single day, replacing his food addiction with illegal substances. “For four years I didn’t take a sober breath except the time between waking up and locating whatever mindaltering substance was closest,” he wrote.

His drug habit soon began taking a toll on his life, isolating him from all of his friends and loved ones and almost resulting in an arrest for reckless driving in Beverly Hills. “Food had been sort of killing me softly,” he wrote. “It was a slow, patient force —happy to wait decades before it wiped me off the face of the earth, but drugs were different. Their efficacy was so much stronger, which also meant their consequences were that much stronger.”