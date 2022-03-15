His Addiction to Food Began When He Was Young

The Grandfathered alum revealed that he had an “obsession” with food from a young age, which was the result of observing his mother’s own disordered eating habits and a desire to self-medicate through junk food. “Growing up, I had an almost immediate abnormal relationship with food. I would observe friends who would freely pop open a bag of fruit snacks and not obsess over the other six in the cabinet. Kids who when their parents washed their clothes didn’t have melted chocolate bars in their pocket,” he wrote. “I obsessed over it, enough to lie, cheat, and steal just to get my fix. If that meant sneaking into your family’s snack drawer when I came over, like an addict rummaging through a stranger’s medicine cabinet? So be it.”