His Main Childhood Memory Is of ‘Being Fat’

“For me, when I think of childhood, the singular, powerful, and all-consuming memory that comes to mind is being fat,” Peck wrote about how his “first love,” food, helped him reach almost 300 pounds before he was a teenager. “I have good memories from childhood too, of course, I grew up with a deep awareness that I was loved, decent, cared for, and blah blah blah, but FAT, very very fat,” he said. Due to his weight, Peck recalled that it was “open season” for people — especially adults — to comment on his body and offer unsolicited advice.