Josh Wore ‘Homemade Spanx’ Underneath His ‘Drake & Josh’ Costumes

When Peck was 15 and starring on Drake & Josh, he says he was “the biggest I’d ever been,” which made him consciously aware of his body at all times. Eventually, the costume designer realized how uncomfortable the actor was in his clothes and offered him a compression top to wear under his clothes. “This angel of a costume designer had built me homemade SPANX. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, a man girdle, a Lycra bodysuit that smoothed out every roll and every bulge,” Peck recalled. “Wearing this magical tunic, I no longer resembled a gigantic muffin and now looked more like an overstuffed bag of bread. It wasn’t perfect, but it was better and I felt better. So I wore it, every day, for five years.”