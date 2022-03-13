August 2021

After Jackson revealed in July 2021 that Turner-Smith popped the question to him, he has since clarified his comments.

“We were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic,” he told Refinery29. “And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn’t say in that interview was there was a caveat, which is that I’m still old school enough that I said, ‘This is a yes, but you have to give me the opportunity [to do it too].’ She has a biological father and a stepdad, who’s the man who raised her. [I said], ‘You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.’ And then, ‘I would like the opportunity to re-propose those to you and do it the old fashioned way down on bended knee.’”

The Dr. Death star, who revealed the couple actually had two proposals, also shut down online haters who weren’t too pleased to see a woman bucking traditional gender roles.

“And also for anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f—k up,” he told the outlet at the time. “Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram. She did it. I said ‘yes.’ We’re happy. That’s it. That’s all you need to know.”