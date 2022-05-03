March 2022

“The Bahamas have a really special history for me and Josh because this was the first place we came together,” Turner-Smith recalled during an interview with AnOther Magazine. “You know how it is, when you meet someone, it’s like, are you going to take me on holiday? That’s how I know you’re serious.”

She added: “We went to the Bahamas and it was this really special trip because we were falling in love with each other but not wanting to say that yet, and I remember he rented this boat and took me on a tour of the Exumas. … And now we’ve brought our daughter here. It’s really special to be here together.”