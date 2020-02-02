Bump Watch Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Dazzle at the 2020 BAFTAs After Gender Reveal By Kathy Campbell February 2, 2020 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 5 1 / 5 She’s Glowing “Thank you @gucci for this princess look!” Turner-Smith tweeted about her stunning gown. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News