Judy Garland’s Spouses: Everything to Know About Her 5 Husbands

David Rose

Garland married composer and bandleader Rose in 1941, two years after The Wizard of Oz was released. On the day of their wedding, Garland was 19 while Rose was 31.

While Garland’s mother objected to the matrimony, the Academy Award winner ignored her wishes and the two tied the knot in secret in Las Vegas while a justice of the peace presided over the ceremony. The pair eventually moved in together in Los Angeles.

However, they called it quits after Garland discovered she was pregnant and her mother arranged for her to have an abortion. The two officially divorced in 1944.