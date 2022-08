Mark Herron

Garland met husband No. 4, Mark Herron, in 1964 when she was still married to Luft. Herron was producing two shows at the London Palladium for Garland at the time. The two quickly entered a whirlwind romance following her divorce from Luft. They were married by November 1965.

At the time of their split, Garland made claims of abuse, which Herron admitted, claiming he only struck the In the Good Old Summertime actress out of self-defense.