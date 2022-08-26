Judy Garland’s Spouses: Everything to Know About Her 5 Husbands

Mickey Deans

In 1966, according to Deans’ book Weep No More, My Lady, he first met Garland at her hotel in New York City. A mutual friend of theirs asked Deans, who was 12 years younger than the icon, to deliver a package of amphetamines to the singer’s room at the St. Regis. He was dressed as a doctor and he gave Garland her “medicine.”

The two dated for three years before getting engaged in 1969 and tied the knot shortly after. The couple rented a house following their nuptials, where Garland lived until she passed away from a barbiturate overdose at the age of 47.