Judy Garland’s Spouses: Everything to Know About Her 5 Husbands

Sid Luft
While Garland and Luft met in the late 1930s, the twosome didn’t get together until 1952. After the pair began dating, Luft served as Garland’s manager. Under his guidance, the Summer Stock star booked shows at Carnegie Hall and various television specials.
The two wed in 1952 and welcomed their daughter Lorna that same year. Three years later Garland gave birth to their son Joey.
In 1954, Luft produced A Star Is Born for Garland, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Lead Actress. The film itself also earned five additional recognitions. However, Garland’s addiction to drugs and alcohol began to grow, and the two divorced in 1965 after 13 years of marriage.
During the divorce proceedings, the Strike Up the Band actress claimed Luft was an alcoholic who beat her numerous times. He denied the allegations but she still won custody of their children.