Judy Garland’s Spouses: Everything to Know About Her 5 Husbands

Vincente Minnelli

Garland met Minnelli in 1944 — the same year she divorced Rose — after she starred in the director’s film Meet Me In St. Louis. The two tied the knot in 1945 after the film’s release and welcomed their daughter Liza one year later.

Garland, who suffered from postpartum depression, stepped down from the limelight for over a year after welcoming her first child. She went on to have a mental crisis that would cause her to enter a psychiatric facility.

Her first film back on the big screen was The Pirate in 1948, alongside Gene Kelly. As tension grew in her marriage to Minnelli, Garland requested that he step down from director of her upcoming movie Easter Parade and the couple called it quits that same year.