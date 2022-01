1997

The Veep alum and Hall welcomed their second child, son Charlie, on May 30, 1997.

Louis-Dreyfus continued acting while raising their sons. Though she previously confessed to WebMD that the work-life balance was “hard to pull off,” she had no regrets. “Maybe it was good for these two little boys to see their mother working and having a fulfilling career,” she said. “And I am in no way disparaging women who stay at home. … We beat ourselves up no matter what we choose.”