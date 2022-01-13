2012

Louis-Dreyfus reflected on working with Hall as they released the short film Picture Paris in April 2012. “The reality is that we really collaborate on everything,” she told HuffPost. “And we have worked with each other a number of times in the past, but this was particularly elevating and thrilling because we were calling the shots. We both felt like we were back in Chicago doing theater — like we were 25 or 30 years ago. We were our bosses then, and if he was happy and I was happy, we’d move on together. This had a very indie feeling and I loved it. It was a very exhilarating experience.”