2017

The Downhill star announced in September 2017 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Hall was by her side throughout her treatments. Louis-Dreyfus told The Associated Press in September 2018 that she felt “strong” after her health battle.