2019

The producer reflected on his wife’s cancer in March 2019, telling Us that it was “very challenging” but “in the end, she came out so well.”

“We’re so blessed and grateful, she’s got great health care. … That, for us, was a wakeup call,” he continued, adding that the health scare made them appreciate life more. “Definitely you go, ‘This isn’t a permanent condition, life.’ And so you do sort of take stock.”