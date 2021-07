June 2007

Henry, the couple’s third child, joined his brother and sister in 2007. Roberts later said her kids don’t really understand how famous she is. “I don’t think they will ever have a true sense of that,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018. “When they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’ And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.’ Maybe an hour goes by. ‘Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'”